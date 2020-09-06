Mugshot released of man accused of bringing molotov cocktail to Jacksonville protest

Ivan Zecher, 27, was originally arrested for reportedly blocking traffic and throwing items like water bottles and rocks at police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released the mugshot of the 27-year-old Jacksonville man who reportedly brought a molotov cocktail to a local protest last week.

According to the criminal complaint, Ivan Jacob Zecher was protesting in Downtown Jacksonville on May 31 against police brutality in relation to the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Zecher was reportedly part of a group of protesters that were blocking traffic and throwing items like water bottles and rocks at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to the news release. Zecher was originally arrested after he refused to disperse.

When searched, police said they found a bottle filled with gasoline, a lighter and a hatchet. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined these ingredients made a "molotov cocktail," or an incendiary bomb and destructive device, which is considered a firearm, according to the news release.