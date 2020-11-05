The Liberty County Sheriff's Office has released the mugshot of a suspect arrested in connection to a threat made against future protests related to the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Rashawn Smith, 20, was arrested Sunday by the The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and charged with dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts. The threat came in the form of a Facebook post, the agency said in a post to its Twitter account.

RELATED: Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrests suspect in connection to threats against Ahmaud Arbery protests

The news comes two days after hundreds of people gathered in front of the Glynn County courthouse, calling for justice in Ahmaud Arbery's death. They protested outside as Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael's first appearance before a judge was ongoing inside via video conference from the Glynn County jail.

RELATED: "This is history": Ahmaud Arbery's family rallies with community leaders at Brunswick courthouse

Protesters were calling for the justice system to do its job in the investigation, which many say has taken too long to result in the arrests of both McMichael men, weeks after Arbery died.

Liberty County