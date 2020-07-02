The incident report for an unrelated battery reportedly committed by a 21-year-old man who was arrested Thursday in Key West in connection with the death of his mother was released Friday.

Michael Joseph McPherson faces charges for the murder of his mother, a Jacksonville nurse who was shot and killed Wednesday and felony battery on a person 65 years of age or older. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail.

In the incident report by the Key West Police Department, an 85-year-old former Key West firefighter details the battery that occurred Sunday in the backyard of his home.

At the time of the incident, police responded to a home where a victim told police he had fallen out of his chair resulting in a contusion on the side of his head, the report said.

The victim was treated by the Key West Fire Department before being taken to a local medical center, according to the report.

A few hours later, police received a phone call from a family member of the victim who said he did not fall out of a chair but was instead beat up by McPherson, the report said. The victim denied this claim and told police that no one hit him.

On Wednesday, the victim contacted police and said he wanted to file a report. He told police that on Sunday while sitting in his back yard with McPherson and another individual, McPherson randomly started attacking him, according to the report.

The victim said when the other person walked away, McPherson stood up with his eyes wide and began violently striking him while he was seated. One of the punches hit him on the upper left side of his head causing a major contusion, the report said.

The victim was hit between five and six times, leaving him with a swollen and bruised left eye and cut on his forearm, and bruise on his foot, which was the result of McPherson preventing him from getting up, according to the report.

The other person returned and was able to pull McPherson off of the victim. When the other person began leading McPherson away he began to cry and yelled "What did I do," according to the report.

The victim told police that he had never been so scared in his life during the attack and that he did not know why McPherson attacked him, the report said. The other person confirmed the victim's statement and said that McPherson had also knocked the victim to the ground, which has caused him to lose consciousness.