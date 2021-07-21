Motion to dismiss charges denied for Jacksonville mom accused in daughter's shooting death

Amanda Guthrie is currently facing aggravated manslaughter and child abuse charges in the death of her daughter Ayva in January.

A motion to dismiss charges for a woman accused of killing her 14-year-old daughter after accidentally shooting her in the head has been denied.

On the day of the shooting, the teen was playing with the 9mm handgun, which was on top of furniture in Guthrie's bedroom, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Guthrie asked for the gun back, but when the girl handed the gun to her mother, it discharged. The bullet entered Ayva's head, and she later died at the hospital, police said.

The motion filed attempted to dismiss the charges of aggravated manslaughter on a child under 18 and as well as shooting or throwing deadly missiles in a house.

Guthrie is also charged with child neglect and armed possession of over 20 grams of marijuana. She has pleaded not guilty.