JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot in the hand by her son who was handling a firearm, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say the incident happened Thursday morning sometime before 2:20 a.m. on Confederate Point Road. JSO responded directly to the hospital where the woman was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say that the woman and her 17-year-old son live together, and they believe is the son was handling a firearm when the gun discharged shooting his mother in the hand.

Police are investigating if the shooting was accidental or if criminal charges are pending.

