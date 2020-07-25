'We all wish this did not happen:' Mother man accused of beating Atlantic Beach officer apologizes for her son

Jaden Perkins' mom says the officers who reportedly shot her son "had to do what they had to do, and I appreciate it."

"This is just all horrible moment," says Jamell Warfield.

The mother is caught between two terrible realities -- a son in the hospital, and the reason he's there: Jaden Perkins was reportedly shot by police after his alleged brutal attack on an Atlantic Beach police officer.

Two weeks ago, Warfield says her son’s future was full of promise. Now, he faces a possible prison sentence for the alleged assault.

"This is the worst moment in his life," Warfield says. "And he's only 19 years old."

Perkins recently graduated from Fletcher High School and planned to attend college. He dreamed of one day owning his own business, but now he sits in the hospital -- a bullet still inside his body, and filled with regret.

“He wants to know how the officers are doing, and is he doing all right? He wants this officer to be well. Just as much as I do, because we all wish this did not happen at all. At all," Warfield says.

According to police, Perkins attacked a still unidentified officer without provocation -- beating him unconscious. A second officer reportedly shot Perkins.

Warfield said this is not who her son is.

“I'm trying to understand everything. Obviously, I want to know what happened. But I do understand from the things that I've seen, that the officers had to do what they had to do, and I appreciate it," she says. "I'm so glad that everybody, we all are glad -- my whole family, Jaden is even very appreciative -- that everybody is alive.”

Warfield also wants the community to know -- her son did not have any political agenda.

“This isn't about hating cops. This isn't about Black Lives Matter or anything like that," she says.

Warfield says she realizes the two officers and her son will have to live with this for the rest of their lives.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department issued this statement in response to what Perkins’ mother said:

"The injured officer is having reconstructive surgery today. He has a long road of healing ahead of him, and we pray each day that he will be able to fully heal and return to work. The community as a whole has been so gracious and supportive of both of the officers involved in this incident.

Although all of our officers are trained to respond to these types of incidents, it is still a situation that no officer hopes to have to respond to. Whether you are the officer who is beaten unconscious or the officer that arrives as back up and witnesses this occurring to their squadmate and has to take appropriate means to stop the threat; it will have an everlasting effect on each of them.