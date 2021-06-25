Mother of man killed in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting speaks out

Marvette Atkins said she has no ill will towards the officer who pulled the trigger but wants him to get more training.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday, a grieving mother reacted to the release of body camera video showing her son's death.

Thirty-seven-year-old Daniel Neal died in an officer-involved shooting in February. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office recently released part of the body camera video from the incident.

Neal's mother, Marvette Atkins, said she never wants to watch the two minute and 44 second video. She said living in the same neighborhood where her son was killed and being reminded of his death every day is devastating enough.

"It was Sunday morning and I was on my way out, and I saw a lot of police across the street and everybody was trying to figure out what had happened," Atkins said. "I had no idea it was my son in the ICU," she said.

February 21, 2021 is a date now ingrained in Atkins' memory.

"The detective called me and just asked me if I had a son named Daniel and I told him yes and that’s when he informed me that Daniel was shot," she said.

”I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. I was so in shock and I’m still in shock. You never imagined burying your child before you," she said. "It’s still heartbreaking. I wake up every morning thinking about Daniel. All-day every day I miss him so much," Atkins said.

JSO said around 6 a.m., officers saw a suspect, later identified as Neal, running toward an apartment complex after they got a call about a robbery nearby. Police said Neal had a gun, and when he didn't listen to the officer's commands, and tried to go into an apartment, the officer fired two shots.

"“I wish he [the officer] would’ve just handcuffed my son put him in the back of the car and took him to jail and took him in as a suspect and questioned him at the station. Not killed him. My God," Atkins said.

"I don't know I wasn't there, but I don't think there was enough there to make that type of call on his life," she said.

First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman said from what he sees in the close to three minute video, he thinks the shooting was justified.

"Whatever that person does dictates what the police are going to have to do, so they actually control the scenario," Baughman said. "If he lays down on the ground and he obeys all the verbal commands or drops the weapon, the outcome is not going to be what it is hopefully. If it is then there's a problem with the police officer and there's a problem with the shooting."

While Atkins said she may not agree with the decision the officer made, she has no ill will towards him.

"I forgive him because you know this is what they do. I just wish he’d get more training. I don’t want him fired. I don’t want evil for evil. I just wish he will learn from this and get more training for the next incident," Atkins said.

The State Attorney’s Office said it’s still investigating the shooting. JSO’s investigation is ongoing too, but a spokesperson for JSO said the officer who pulled the trigger is back at work.