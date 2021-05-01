Judge sets next court date for Brianna Williams for February

Brianna Williams, a former Navy Chief Petty Officer, has been in jail since 2019, charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The mother of a dead 5-year-old was back in court Tuesday morning.

Brianna Williams, a former Navy Chief Petty Officer at NAS Jax, has been in jail since November 2019, charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in the death of 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

Prosecutors contend that Williams tortured, maliciously punished or caged Taylor between the last time the girl was seen alive in April 2019 and when Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing in November of that year.

The girl's remains were found buried in some woods near the small Alabama town where Brianna Williams grew up.

Tuesday, Williams' attorney said the defense team has begun taking depositions from witnesses in the case but were not yet finished with them.