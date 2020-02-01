Authorities have identified the woman who was shot to death during a triple shooting in Keystone Heights on New Year's Eve as Liza Dukes.

Onnie Keathly, friend of Dukes, told First Coast News that he was her childhood friend. He said she was a dedicated mother of three and someone he kept in touch with several times a week.

"She just loved her family and was always there for her mom and dad,” friend Onnie Keathly said remembering Liza Dukes, “[She] always liked talking to people and if you had problems she'd be there."

A GoFundMe account was set up for Liza Dukes. Friends say she died during a fatal New Year's Eve triple shooting.

GoFundMe

Dukes was shot in the back and pronounced dead when authorities arrived to Lori Loop Road around 8:44 p.m., according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Keathly said her boyfriend, Shayne Wooten, and his father, James Wooten, were also shot and transported to the hospital.

Medical staff told police James Wooten didn't have brain activity.

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 arrested in Keystone Heights triple shooting

The suspects in the shooting were identified as Victoria Scifo, 20, and Taylor Ryan Hill, 22. A police report says the pair allegedly stole a vehicle near the scene and fled.

A pursuit ended in Bradford County when the two reportedly crashed at State Road 100 and SE 81st Street in Starke, Florida. Scifo and Hill were transported to the hospital as a result.

The suspects in the shooting were identified as Victoria Scifo, 20, and Taylor Ryan Hill, 22.

WTLV

Hill was found in possession of a revolver, according to the police report. He faces charges including robbery, eluding law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He had been released in September after serving seven years for burglary and was required to wear a GPS device.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Dukes to help her family with burial expenses.