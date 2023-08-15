Amanda Guthrie is charged with aggravated manslaughter. Her 14-year-old daughter was shot in the head after playing with an unlocked gun in the home.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother charged in the shooting death of her 14-year-old daughter is now on trial. Amanda Guthrie was arrested in 2021 after her daughter was fatally shot at their family home. A forensic expert says the shooting was accidental, but the state is now charging Guthrie with aggravated manslaughter.

Prosecutors began opening statements Tuesday accusing Guthrie of caring more about smoking marijuana than protecting her child. They say the girl was playing with a gun that was not locked up. Guthrie's lawyer says she legally owned the gun and called the shooting a freak accident.

On January 19th, 2021, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Amanda Guthrie's 14-year-old daughter, Ayva was playing with a handgun in Guthrie's bedroom. There was no magazine in the gun, but there was a bullet in the chamber. When the teenager handed her mother the gun, it discharged, hitting Ayva in the head. She died at the hospital the next day.

Ayva's father Aaron Beiger was the first person to take the stand Tuesday, testifying he held his daughter's hand as she died. Guthrie's 911 call was played for the jury to hear, telling the 911 dispatcher, Ayva was shot in the head.

"Please hurry, please. The barrel wasn’t in there but somehow it hit her, please help oh my god," Guthrie told the dispatcher.

911 dispatcher: "What happened?"

“My daughter and I were showing our gun, we were just playing around, and then all of a sudden it went off. There was, I guess, an extra bullet in it," Guthrie said.

In her call, Guthrie told the dispatcher Ayva was breathing but bleeding badly. The 911 dispatcher asks Guthrie to put a cloth to Ayva's head, she does.

"Ayva, can you hear me? Ayva," Guthrie said.

The trial is expected to continue this week.