Mother of 13-year-old Jacksonville boy killed during drive-by shooting says she wants answers

Chantel Brown says her son had an old soul and would do anything for his family and others.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been almost a week since Chantel Brown has been without her son, 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting last Saturday.

“My baby never came back, last I know he went to football practice, and he never came back," said Brown. "Like any parent, like how would you feel he can never walk back in here?"

Brown says it was last Friday when she first heard he was going to be playing football.

Holland’s stepfather, Christopher Polite, says that on Saturday he talked with Holland before he headed to practice.

This was the last time the family saw him and that night, they got a knock at their door from a football player’s mother telling them that Holland was shot

The family says they immediately drove to the scene only to find out that their son was shot and killed.

“I was trying to bust through the tape," said Brown. "Everybody could see it, I was running through once they told me it was my son, I wanted to hold my baby..."

Brown says she wants answers and is asking whoever killed her son to come forward to police

“How would they feel to bury their baby boy"" she asked. "How would they feel to not have him wake up in the morning and come and see you? For him not to come in the kitchen at night because he’s in the kitchen every night to make dinner."

Brown says her son had an old soul and would do anything for his family and others.

The athletic director and teammate were also injured in the drive by shooting.