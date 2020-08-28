Mother facing murder charges in 6-year-old daughter's stabbing death

Purkanah Mayo, 36, was at the scene of the reported stabbing on Aug. 19 in the area of the 1800 block of New Haven Road, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police arrested the mother of the 6-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed in Arlington last week, saying she is the suspect in her child's murder.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Purkanah Mayo, who was reportedly at the scene of the stabbing on Aug. 19 in the area of the 1800 block of New Haven Road.

When police arrived, they found the child and mother injured and they were transported to the hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, police say.

Mayo was subsequently identified as the suspect, according to the Florida Department of Children and Families child fatality report for Duval County

"[The] 6-year-old child sustained lethal injuries when she was stabbed by her mother, whose parental rights were previously terminated, while the mother was visiting at the child's home," the report says.