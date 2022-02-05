Mother drives injured daughter to Jacksonville fire station where she died of gunshot wounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman died at a Jacksonville fire station Monday after being driven there by her mother, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said the victim, who was in her mid 30's, was shot during a possible argument in the 7900 block of Moncrief- Dinsmore Road just before 4 p.m.
The woman's mother, who was a witness to the shooting, drove her daughter to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Station No. 33, 10800 New Kings Road.
Police were called to that location initially for a person shot. When they arrived, they talked to crews at the station and the woman was pronounced dead. Officers then learned of the location where the shooting occurred. Police responded to that location and interviewed several witness who investigators say are cooperating.