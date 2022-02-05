Mother drives injured daughter to Jacksonville fire station where she died of gunshot wounds

Police said the victim was shot in the 7900 block of Moncrief- Dinsmore Road. Her mother, who was a witness, drove her to a nearby fire station where she died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman died at a Jacksonville fire station Monday after being driven there by her mother, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said the victim, who was in her mid 30's, was shot during a possible argument in the 7900 block of Moncrief- Dinsmore Road just before 4 p.m.

The woman's mother, who was a witness to the shooting, drove her daughter to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Station No. 33, 10800 New Kings Road.