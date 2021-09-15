Watch Live: Mother of child found dead after massive 2019 search in court for pretrial hearing

Brianna Williams is charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a 5-year-old girl whose body was found after a massive search in 2019 is due in court in Duval County for a pretrial hearing Wednesday morning.

Brianna Williams is charged with aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence in connection to the death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor.

Williams reported her daughter Taylor missing on Nov. 6, 2019. Taylor's body was found six days later in a remote wooded area near Demopolis, Alabama, Williams' hometown.

Prosecutors referred to Williams' alleged neglect as "willful torture" and "illegal caging." She pleaded not guilty.

An autopsy released last year found signs of possible neglect, but conclude the cause of death to be undetermined.

