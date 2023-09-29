Mother charged with child neglect after 5-year-old son was found alone at Clay County hotel

The Clay County Sheriff's Office have arrested Yanique Edwards-Walker after her 5-year-old son was found alone at InTown Suites in Orange Park for hours.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The mother of a 5-year-old boy found alone at a Clay County hotel Thursday has been charged with a felony, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Yanique Edwards-Walker has been charged with child neglect without great bodily harm Thursday night after her son was found unattended at the InTown Suite located at 442 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park.

In addition to the 5-year-old boy, police were also looking for Edwards-Walkers' 14-year-old daughter as well. After several hours Thursday, Edwards-Walker and her daughter were found together on foot near 212 Blanding Blvd.