JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man on Tennessee's 'Most Wanted' list believed to be in Jacksonville was arrested there Wednesday.

Kameron Maurice Leslie was wanted by the Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for first-degree murder. He was added to the TBI's Most Wanted list, with a reward of $2,500 issued for his whereabouts.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a tipster called police after locating Leslie. He was then arrested by the US Marshals in the 7000 block of 103rd Street on the Westside.