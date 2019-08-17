The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for anyone with information about Friday night's fatal hit and run crash in Clay County to come forward.

FHP said the crash occurred between a vehicle and a person driving a Suzuki Moped on Sandridge Road around 2:20 a.m.

Damage to the moped suggests that it may have been rear-ended, before the vehicle fled the scene, according to FHP.

The remains of the victim were found near US-17 south of Village Square Boulevard, they said.

The vehicle that struck the moped is believed to be small and black with front-end damage, according to FHP.

At this time, information on the incident is limited and FHP is asking anyone with information to contact them at *347 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.