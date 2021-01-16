Police: Jacksonville Beach mother charged with murder of her 3-year-old months later

According to the arrest report, the boy's father found him not breathing and said his mother, Amy Oliver, "tried to kill" the child.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach mother was charged with the murder of her 3-year-old son, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced Friday night.

Amy Oliver, 46, was charged with first-degree murder almost three months after her son was found unresponsive and not breathing in a home in the 1400 block of Republic Drive. She was also charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect of her child, who died at the hospital.

According to the arrest report, on Oct. 29, 2020, the father of Oliver's child called 911 after he found the boy not breathing. He reportedly told dispatch Oliver "tried to kill" the child. The father attempted CPR while waiting for help.

In a motion filed by the state, police said Oliver barricaded herself inside a bathroom and sent a text from her phone that "strongly suggested the defendant made a pre-meditated decision to take the life of" a victim whose name was redacted.

The report also said, based on the text message, Oliver made a premeditated attempt to take her own life and appeared to have intentions of inflicting pain on people related to the child.

JFRD crews forced their way into the bathroom and Oliver tried to stab authorities with a syringe, according to court documents.