Police say he was shot during an argument.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot outside Cypress Landing Apartments in Moncrief around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police are searching for the man who ran away after shooting him, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

According to police, two men were having an argument -- then one man took out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was shot in the upper part of his body and was in surgery Tuesday morning.