Mom whose child died after she reportedly 'tried to kill' him in Jacksonville Beach 'still waiting on a couple of things' before trial date set

The state attorney told a judge prosecutors are waiting on information from the medical examiner's office before finalizing their filing decision.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman whose toddler son died after arrest reports say she "tried to kill him" in Jacksonville Beach will have to wait a little longer to find out when her trial begins after having her first pretrial hearing Monday in Duval County court.

Amy Oliver remains in jail, charged with aggravated assault on an emergency medical care provider and possession of a controlled substance, but not murder, in relation to her son's death. State Attorney Tom Mangan told Judge Soud during the livestream court appearance that no additional charges have been filed against Oliver at this time.

Mangan said prosecutors are "still waiting on a couple of things from the medical examiner to shore up (their) filing decision."

"I do expect that to happen. I’m sorry it hasn’t happened by now," Mangan said. "There is some additional moratory in the testing we requested and it’s taking a little longer than we were hoping.”

According to the arrest report, in October, the father of Oliver's child called 911 when he found the boy not breathing, and told dispatch Oliver "tried to kill" the child. A judge revoked Oliver's bond in early November, saying she was likely to harm herself.

When Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews arrived at the Jacksonville Beach home, they took the boy to the hospital, where he died. Police said Oliver barricaded herself in a bathroom and sent a text from her phone that "strongly suggested the defendant made a pre-meditated decision to take the life of" a victim whose name was redacted, according to the motion filed by the state to revoke her bond.

The motion also said based on the text message, Oliver made a premeditated attempt to take her own life, appearing to have the intentions of inflicting pain on people related to the child.

JFRD crews forced their way into the bathroom, and police said Oliver tried to stab them with a syringe, according to court documents.

The judge said he would have set the case for trial during Monday's hearing, but is letting the pretrial pass to Wednesday, Feb. 3, to wait for any additional charges.