In January 2017, 18-year-old Maurice Hobbs was shot and killed in the Southside Estates neighborhood in Arlington.

On Saturday, the teen's mother Latasha Hobbs continued to knock on doors asking for neighbors to come forward since Hobbs’ killer was never found.

Latasha Hobbs joined MAD DADS, a group that helps families who have lost someone due to gun violence or drugs, as they canvassed the community for answers in this unsolved murder.

“These murderers are still walking the street, they get to go home at night," Latasha Hobbs said. "I haven’t been able to even smell the scent of my son, hug him, touch him, hear him say 'I love you, Mom,' in two years.”

Two years of suffering for a grieving mother whose son would have turned 20 years old on Thursday.

She’s still asking the community where is the person who killed her son.

First Coast News saw some neighbors answer doors, but none offering information about the shooting.

“Law enforcement is doing everything they possibly can, but sometimes there’s a piece of the puzzle that’s missing, and we have to rely on someone to break their silence for that,” Latasha Hobbs said.

The "silence" is what Latasha Hobbs and MAD DADS are trying to break.

MAD DADS Jacksonville president, Donald Foy continues to offer his support to Latasha Hobbs and other families who have lost loved ones.

“She’s been living a life sentence ever since this happened, now it’s time for the individuals who did it to serve their life sentence,” Foy said.

Latasha Hobbs said she walks the street for herself and to help other parents going through an awful tragedy of losing a loved one.

“I don’t want them to ever feel they’re alone," she said. "I know what that feels like. In light of my son, I want to say that we’re here and we’re fighting for justice with you."