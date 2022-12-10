Missing Chatham County toddler believed to be dead, mother named prime suspect, police say

Authorities have been looking for Quinton Simon extensively for a full week now, with the FBI getting involved in the search late last week.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 20-month-old Savannah toddler who has been missing since Oct. 5 is now believed to be dead, Chatham County Police Department said.

Authorities have been looking for Quinton Simon extensively for a full week now, with the FBI getting involved in the search late last week due to the fact that foul play had not been ruled out.

In a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night, the police department stated that the boy's mother is now a prime suspect in his disappearance. However, no arrests have been made and no files have been charged, authorities stated.

Chatham County Police will be holding a media briefing Thursday in order to provide more details surrounding the search for Quinton.

"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," they posted to Twitter.

We are saddened to report that CCPD and the FBI have notified Quinton Simon’s family that we believe he is deceased. We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. But, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) October 13, 2022

Quinton has been missing since Wednesday at 6 a.m., according to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen in his home along Burkhalter Road wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

Deputies have done a drone and K-9 search, and have even shut down roads in hope of locating the child, according to the sheriff's office. Several other law enforcement agencies are now involved and have been assisting in grid searches.