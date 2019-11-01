JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother of a missing Jacksonville teen was the one who reported the teen's uncle for sexual assaulting a child, according to a newly obtained police report.

An arrest warrant affidavit says Jonathan Quiles, 33, has been charged with sexual battery of his underage babysitter.

In December 2017, JSO said a 14-year-old girl spent the night at Quiles' residence after babysitting his daughter.



That night, the report said Quiles’ "quietly came into the living room ... where the child victim was sleeping on the couch."



There, he removed her clothing, got on top of her and sexually battered her, according to the report.



"The child victim said she 'locked up' and did not say anything,” the report said.



The accusations came to light a year later in December 2018, after the warrant said the victim told a relative, Kimberly Mobley, who immediately contacted police. Detectives began investigating Quiles on Dec. 28.

Mobley is the mother of Iyana Sawyer, a pregnant 16-year-old Terry High School student who was last seen on Dec. 19. Quiles is Sawyer's uncle.

JSO told First Coast News on Wednesday they couldn't comment on whether Quiles’ arrest was connected to Sawyer.

In a police report, Sawyer’s family said they had just learned the teen was five months pregnant and had no idea who the father was.



Quiles’ assault case was also sent to the homicide and missing person's department.