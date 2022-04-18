JSO still looking for clues in missing person's case after vehicle shows up almost two years later

Due to the "unusual circumstances" of his disappearance, police say they are seeking additional information in the investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is continuing their search for answers in a missing person's case from January 2020.

Police say Carl Mark Kizer II, 26, was last seen Jan. 4, 2020 in the Arlington area by family members in the 7700 block of Jasper Avenue.

JSO says the victim’s vehicle, a 2006 Jeep Liberty, was located 22 months later in the 9500 block of Regency Square Boulevard.

Kizer has not been seen since being reported as missing, police say, and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Due to the "unusual circumstances" of his disappearance, police say they are seeking information in the furtherance of this investigation as we attempt to locate the victim in an effort to ascertain his safety.