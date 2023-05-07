Missing Glynn County man found dead, two arrested

A cause of death for Michael Dittman, 51, has not determined at this time. Two men are accused of concealing his death.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been arrested in Glynn County after Michael Dittman, 51, was found dead in an overgrown field.

Dittman, who was from St. Simons Island, was reported missing Thursday. His family had not heard from him since Monday.

His body was found Saturday off of Bishop Street in an unincorporated part of Glynn County. The remains were taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab to undergo an autopsy.

The Glynn County Police Department's investigation in this case has lead to two arrests, police announced Sunday.

Donald Lawrence, 36, and Alexander Heiman, 30, were arrested on charges of "concealing the death of another person."

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.