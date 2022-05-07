x
Crime

Missing child alert: 14-year-old missing from Crestview, Florida

A missing child alert has been issued for Aiden Pierce Howey, who went missing Saturday. Call 850-651-7400 if you have seen him.
Credit: FDLE
Aiden Pierce Howey is a 14-year-old missing from Crestview in Okaloosa County.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A missing child alert has been issued for Aiden Pierce Howey, a 14-year-old who was last seen in Crestview in Okaloosa County. 

Aiden is a white, blond male with green eyes. He is 6'2 and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt with the Batman logo, grey and black jogging pants, and Nike sneakers.

His outfit when he was last seen is pictured below.

Please call 850-651-7400 extension 1, 911 or 1-888-356-4774 if you have any information or have seen him.

Credit: FDLE
Pictured is what Aiden Pierce Howey was wearing when he went missing.
Credit: FDLE
