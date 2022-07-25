x
Crime

JSO looking for missing 13-year-old boy with autism last seen on the Northside

Travis McCrimager was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts, and white slide sandals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the Northside for a 13-year-old child who is reported to be diagnosed with autism.

Travis McCrimager was last seen exiting a JTA Bus in the 900 block of Dunn Avenue, police say.

He is 5-feet and 5-inches tall, and weighs roughly 120 pounds, police say.

McCrimager was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts, and white slide sandals

If you have seen, or have information which could lead to the whereabouts of, Travis McCrimager, we ask that you contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500.

