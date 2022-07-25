JSO looking for missing 13-year-old boy with autism last seen on the Northside

Travis McCrimager was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts, and white slide sandals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching the Northside for a 13-year-old child who is reported to be diagnosed with autism.

Travis McCrimager was last seen exiting a JTA Bus in the 900 block of Dunn Avenue, police say.

He is 5-feet and 5-inches tall, and weighs roughly 120 pounds, police say.

McCrimager was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts, and white slide sandals