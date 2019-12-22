JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrested a minor suspected of driving under the influence Sunday morning after a crash left one teen dead.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened at 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of Bishop Estates Road in Julington Creek. Deputies said a 2019 Chevy Camaro left the roadway and crashed into a tree, ejecting the 18-year-old Jack Hamilton Wheeler, from the vehicle. Wheeler was then rushed to Orange Park Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver and one other passenger inside the car were uninjured.