Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The shooting took place at the 1400 block of Windle Street at 8:15 p.m. around Friday.

A woman with gunshot wounds in her "upper torso and upper extremities". The victim is in her mid-50's, according to officials. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There was a group of five men in a physical altercation with one or "possibly two" other men near the victim's home before the shooting, documents show. What followed is redacted from the police report.