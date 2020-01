Milwaukee Police say two children were shot after throwing snowballs into traffic Saturday.

A 12-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were reportedly hurt, but are expected to be okay. Investigators say the two were in a group of children throwing snowballs at cars and after a snowball hit one, the driver fired shots into the group.

The search is still on for the driver, who was in a white Toyota. If you have any information, contact Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.