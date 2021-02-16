Middleburg man arrested after allegedly shooting brother to death

John Ward Gill, 63, faces second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his brother, which the arrest report said happened after an argument.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A Middleburg man is faces murder charges after investigators said he shot his brother to death during an fight.

According to a redacted Clay County arrest report obtained by First Coast News, at about 3:12 p.m. Monday afternoon, deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at 5329 Razorback Ct. in Middleburg.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies saw family gathered outside the home. According to the report, deputies forced their way inside and found two men lying on the floor with blood.

First responders rushed Tom Melvin Gill Jr. to the hospital with a gunshot wound, where he later died from his injuries.

The report says the second man, 63-year-old John Ward Gill, suffered what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries and did not have a gunshot wound. He was named the suspect.

Investigators did interview Gill, but the details of the interview were redacted in the arrest report obtained by First Coast News. However, the report says the two men are brothers, and they were in a fight prior to Tom Gill's death.