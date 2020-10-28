Middle-aged man shot in Arlington, treated for non-life-threatening injuries

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the man was shot on Jasper Avenue and walked to a business in the 8400 block of Atlantic Boulevard around 2:35 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Arlington area Wednesday morning, police said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said officers were called to a reported shooting at 2:35 a.m. Police were called to the 8400 block of Atlantic Boulevard, where they said the victim, a middle-aged man, walked to a local business after being shot.

The victim had employees of the business call police, JSO said. He told police the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Jasper Avenue, but was unable to provide any suspect information, according to JSO.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene and took the victim to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

JSO's Violent Crimes Detectives were called to the scene to handle the investigation.