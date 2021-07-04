Man, woman arrested in shooting death of teen in Brunswick

Michael Howard, 42, and Briamarie Nicole Register, 28, are charged with felony murder in the death of Javier Cordova.

"The investigation revealed that the murder took place during an argument at a late night cookout at Coastal Crest Suites apartment complex," a Glenn County Police Department Facebook post states.

Cordova, 17, was found by police at 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway, according to an article in The Brunswick News.

Cordova was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health Systems’ Brunswick hospital, the article states.

Glynn County police said the GBI assisted in the investigation which is ongoing.