Opening statements in Michael Haim trial began Tuesday at 9 a.m.

A six-member jury of three men and three women will decide the fate of a man charged in a notorious 26-year-old col d case.

Bonnie Haim disappeared from her Jacksonville home Jan. 7, 1993. Just 23 at the time, she has now been dead longer than she was alive.

(MORE: The disappearance of Bonnie Haim: Missing in 1993 and unearthed by son in 2014, her husband’s trial begins Monday)

Opening statements begin Tuesday in the second-degree murder trial of her husband, Michael Haim. Prosecutors contend he killed his wife and buried her in the backyard of the family home.

Haim has pleaded not guilty.

Haim was a suspect from the early days of the investigation. He told police the couple argued before his wife vanished. But he wasn't arrested until 2015 after her remains were found buried behind the family home. The couple's son made the grim discovery during renovations to the home's pool in late 2014.

Born Aaaron Haim, the now 30-year-old son will be the state's first witness Tuesday. Just 3 when his mother went missing, he told child protective investigators, "Daddy hurt Mommy."

The admissibility of that childhood testimony has been challenged by Haim's defense lawyer Tom Fallis. Also challenged: the testimony of Haim at the 2005 wrongful death case brought by his estranged son. Adopted by friends, his son -- now Aaron Fraser -- filed suit and won $26 million, including the family home.

Fraser was in court Monday for jury selection, when attorneys winnowed down a pool of 56 potential jurors to a pool of six. Opening statements begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. The entire case will be live-streamed at firstcoastnews.com.