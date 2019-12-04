On the last day of testimony in a case involving one of the most high-profile missing-person cases in Jacksonville history, Michael Haim, the man accused of killing and burying his wife, took the stand to say he was innocent.

On Jan. 6, 1993, he said he and his wife, Bonnie, put their 3-year-old son to bed late at night, and then after he said he asked her why she had been unhappy lately, she left and never returned.

For two hours, Haim, who faces a second-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison, methodically walked his defense attorney and a prosecutor through what he said happened on Jan. 6 and Jan. 7 of 1993.

In the weeks leading to her disappearance, he said he spoke to Bonnie Haim’s mother about their marital problems, and he said the couple had talked about what would happen if they couldn’t make their marriage work.

Then that night he said he asked her why she wasn’t happy, but “she didn’t want to talk.” Instead, he said she went to their bedroom and he watched TV until he heard the door close.

A few hours later, he called his mother to come over, he said, and he drove to the home of Bonnie’s mom to see whether she took her car there. When he didn’t see the car there, he returned home, he said.

This was a part of the night that Assistant State Attorney Alan Mizrahi focused a series of intense questions, asking why Haim waited three hours before searching for his wife and why he didn’t call Bonnie’s mother on the phone.

“Your wife is making certainly a rash decision to leave your home around midnight without a plan. ... How come you don’t follow her?”

“Aaron’s asleep. How am I supposed to leave him?”

