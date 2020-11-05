A Yulee man has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges after deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff's Office reportedly located meth, THC wax, THC cartridges and digital scales in his home.

Deputies say Stanley David Keene, 68, from Yulee was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, two counts sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with residue.

NCSO says on April 29 a search warrant was served by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force in the 85100 block of Madeline Road in Yulee.

During the month of April, they say several drug sales transactions were conducted from this location by undercover officers which led to a search warrant. During a search of the residence, detectives say they located the drugs and paraphernalia.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

RELATED: FDA warns doctors of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug

RELATED: Expert claims retribution for opposing virus drug Trump touted

RELATED: FDA approves first at-home coronavirus testing kit