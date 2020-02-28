Seven people have been arrested following a methamphetamine bust in St. Johns County Thursday.

A search warrant was served in the 100 block of Tanager Road regarding ongoing drug-related complaints, according to the st. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say over the past three years they've responded to around 50 complaints stemming from activity at or around the residence and have previously served two additional search warrants at the property.

During this search warrant, SJSO says they located an active Methamphetamine lab.

After securing and dismantling the lab, Code Enforcement responded and under a local ordinance, declared the structure uninhabitable pending a chemical analysis and any potential decontamination and/or possible demolition.

Seven individuals were arrested on a variety of drug-related charges.

The arrested individuals include: Anthony Wayne Ryan, 35, Christopher Robert Allen, 37, Sierra Leann Butner, 22, April Leyann Foerst, 29, James Robert Hodson, 43, Hope Isabel Thompson, 22, and Swayze Adam Mobley who is 27.

Meth Lab Bust

First Coast News

(Pictured in the photo from top to bottom: Foerst, Ryan, Allen, Thompson, Hodson, Butner and Mobley.)