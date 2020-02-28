Kimberly Kessler, the suspect accused of murdering Yulee mother of three, Joleen Cummings, is expected back in court Friday for a mental competency hearing.

Kessler was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in July and sent to Florida State Hospital.

In a letter to Circuit Judge James Daniel, the Florida Department of Children and Families said, "the treatment staff are of the opinion that this resident is competent to proceed and no longer meets the criteria for involuntary commitment."

Doctors also filed Kessler's mental evaluation report with the court, but that document is confidential under state law.

Last time she was in court, Kessler walked in with what appeared to be a Holy Bible, still wearing a mask from her refusal to submit to necessary health tests.

Kessler also had a new lawyer. Her previous lawyer removed herself from the case after Kessler called her a "piece of garbage" and said she wanted a new one.

Kessler's new lawyer already had a different case set for the date of her competency hearing that was scheduled for early February, so Judge James Daniel moved the competency hearing to Feb. 28.

RELATED: Accused murderer Kimberly Kessler's competency hearing delayed until February

RELATED: Kimberly Kessler calls attorney 'piece of garbage,' requests new lawyer

RELATED: Doctors say Kimberly Kessler is mentally competent to proceed in trial for the murder of Joleen Cummings