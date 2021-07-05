Four men from Jacksonville reportedly arrested after high-speed chase in North Carolina

Two men were apprehended and a third man was reportedly captured after crashing a stolen news vehicle into a patrol car late Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four people from Jacksonville have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit in Chatham County, North Carolina over the weekend.

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office said the chase began on Highway 64 before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday when North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop for speeding, reports WTVD.

The outlet reports that the car failed to stop and spun out into the median and four armed men fled from the car.

Two men were apprehended and a third man was reportedly captured after crashing a stolen news vehicle into a patrol car late Saturday night.

Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the last man was captured Sunday morning.

WTVD reports the North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the men as Marcus Brown, 19, Caleb Kenyetta Sheffield, 19, and Adrian Lowry, 24,