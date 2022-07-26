Update: Men in pursuit that ended near Jacksonville Zoo were killed by gunfire, police say

Police say following the crash, a second officer involved shooting occurred, where two people died as a result.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two out of three suspects involved in a pursuit ending near the Jacksonville Zoo died as a result of an officer-involved shooting, police confirmed Tuesday.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report identified the two dead suspects as De'Shaun Lockett and Tyjarius Holton.

Another passenger inside the vehicle was arrested.

JSO says the three suspects were involved in an incident leading to the initial officer involved shooting, which led to a pursuit ending in the suspect vehicle crashing with the three suspects inside.

Police say following the crash, a second officer involved shooting occurred, where two of the suspects died as a result.

JSO says Lockett and Holton were both still holding guns when they died and that Lockett's right hand was still on the trigger.

K9 Officer 'Huk' was shot three times during the altercation.

The report does not explain who shot Huk or when in the conflict he was shot, just that "Huk was struck by gunfire."

"A review of the Body Worn Cameras of the officers involved in the apprehension of the vehicle, revealed that shots appear to have come from inside the vehicle prior of the vehicle prior to the exchange of gunfire with Law Enforcement," the report said.

In a statement Tuesday, JSO said that the K-9 is still recovering.