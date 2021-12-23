Two men grazed by bullet on Jacksonville's Westside

The two adult victims were grazed in the lower body and suffered non-life-threatening minor injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Tuesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 9 p.m., officers say they responded to the 2400 Block of Lourdes Dr. W in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they located two adult victims who were grazed in the lower body and suffered non-life-threatening minor injuries.

JSO says medical personnel responded and treated the victims at the scene. Police say, currently, there is no suspect description available.

Violent Crimes Detectives responded and will continue this investigation.

Anyone with any information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500, or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

You can also email JSO at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org