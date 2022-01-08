Family member: Two men found dead in Baker County were best friends, may have been killed in robbery

The family member confirmed the victims as Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACCLENNY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

The two victims dead in a home north of Macclenny in Baker County, Florida, were best friends named Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas, a family member of Sigers has confirmed.

The victims were reported dead by gunshot wound by the Baker County Sheriff's Office Monday night. Police said they are investigating as a homicide.

Sigers' family member said police believe the incident may have been a robbery turned homicide. Sigers' gun was missing from the home, he said.