Brunswick men await sentencing after admitting to multiple armed robberies

They face a minimum of seven years and maximum of life in federal prison for the firearms charge, in addition to up to 20 years for the robbery charge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men face prison time after admitting to six armed robberies in the Brunswick area back in August 2020.

U.S. Attorney’s Office says Zaeveon Deveon Cooper, 21, and Marquese Bolden, 20, await sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

They face a minimum of seven years and maximum of life in federal prison for the firearms charge, in addition to up to 20 years for the robbery charge, says the State Attorney's Office.

Cooper and Bolden admitted carrying firearms during robberies of two fast-food restaurants and four convenience stores in Brunswick from Aug. 10 to Aug. 30, 2020, says the State Attorney's Office.

During each robbery, court documents and testimony revealed the men brandished guns and took money from the store employees and cash registers at gunpoint.

After the two were identified and arrested, investigators say they recovered one 9mm pistol used in the robberies.

Bolden is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 4; sentencing for Cooper has not yet been set.

“These two men terrorized innocent businesses and were a threat to the community every day they were on our streets,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

“Once again, these arrests would not have been possible without a joint effort with our law enforcement partners. Those partnerships are invaluable when violent criminals spread fear throughout our communities.”