The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office ShotSpotter technology has been responsible for saving more than a dozen lives, according to the information released on Thursday during a meeting between Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams and the representatives of ShotSpotter.

The system is on its second year of use and covers 5 square miles of the city. The program uses a microphone system that detects gunshots and sends locations to dispatch and officers in about 90 seconds.

During the meeting, Williams talked about the ways that the program is being used.

"We could overstep and get ahead ourselves if we get too much ShotSpotter coverage out, we wouldn't be able to respond and collect the data and use it appropriately in terms of resources and management of those leads and that type of thing," Williams said. "It's more a measured approach."

A former JSO officer said that a healthy balance of technology and manpower can help keep people safe.

Kim Varner retired from JSO ten years ago but he remembers the difference that technology makes in police work.

"For me, it was computers, for those guys out there now its stuff like ShotSpotter," Varner said.

ShotSpotter and other new tech is part of the mayor's investment.

MORE: Mayor's proposed budget asks for $42 million increase in JSO budget

Mayor Lenny Curry announced back in July that he was doubling down on his investment in law enforcement, stating specifically that he wants to invest in more technology. The sheriff has the same idea.