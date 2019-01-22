MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A McDonald's manager in Maple Grove is facing five felony charges after prosecutors allege he repeatedly sexually assaulted a teen employee.

According to the criminal complaint, one of 24-year-old Andrew Otero Albertorio's employees reported that he would often flirt with her. She said he started communicating with her via SnapChat in the fall of 2018. The charges state that she reported he then started trying to kiss her and discussed having sex.

She told Albertorio she didn't want to, according to the complaint, and in early December the charges state that he "cornered" her and sexually assaulted her at work.

Over the next month, the girl reported to authorities that they had sex four more times. Warrants have also been issued for their SnapChat communications, which she reported contained sexual images.

Albertorio is in custody and is facing five felony criminal sexual conduct charges specific to being in a position of authority over a teen victim.

Each charge has a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. The state is seeking an aggravated sentence.