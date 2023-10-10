Mayport sailor arrested after his own promotion dinner

Kyle Rogemoser, 36, was at DoubleTree for a celebration dinner for his promotion to chief. He is now being held in Duval County Jail on domestic battery charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A sailor stationed at Naval Station Mayport is facing domestic battery charges after an incident at the DoubleTree hotel Saturday led to the man's arrest, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were dispatched to DoubleTree on Riverplace Boulevard at approximately 12:24 a.m. Saturday, in reference to a battery incident with injuries.

When officers arrived, they located a woman with unidentified injuries. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Crews also arrived on scene to asses the victim's injuries.

Officers spoke with a witness, Corey Johnson, who identified the suspect involved in the incident as, 36-year-old Kyle Rogemoser.

The witness said he found the victim inside her hotel room, screaming for help and crying on the floor. He picked her up and brought her to management where they called police.

When officers were speaking with the witness, Rogemoser was walking into the lobby of the hotel and was stopped by police.

Officer said Rogemoser had a spot of blood on his neck. His booking photo also shows clear scratch marks on his neck.

Rogemoser was detained and read his Miranda Rights, which he stated he did not understand, according to the report.

Officers noted that Rogemoser was "extremely intoxicated."

The victim told police her and Rogemoser arrived at the hotel earlier that evening and shared an alcoholic drink. The pair were at the hotel for a celebratory dinner for the suspect's promotion to "Chief in the Navy," and were planning on spending the night at the hotel, an arrest report says.

While in their hotel room, the victim said her and Rogemoser got into a verbal argument.

Much of the incident is redacted after this argument.

The report says the victim then started to call for help, and Johnson came into the room and picked her up and took her downstairs to management to call police.

Rogemoser is facing domestic battery charges following the incident. He is currently being held in Duval County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

First Coast News confirmed Rogemoser started working at Mayport on April, 29, 2022.