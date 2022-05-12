Mayport sailor arrested, charged with possession of child porn

Adam Lee-Fucci Ferenbach, 34, of Atlantic Beach, has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possessing child sexual abuse videos.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach man was arrested May 6 after law enforcement raided his home finding a cell phone that contained videos of children being sexually abused, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg.

Agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the FBI executed a federal search warrant at Ferenbach’s residence in connection with an ongoing child exploitation investigation, the news release states. Agents seized a cellphone that contained several videos depicting young children being sexually abused, the release states.

Ferenbach faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a potential lifetime term of supervised release, the news release states.