Mayport Naval officer indicted for distributing child sexual abuse videos

Gregory McLean, 38, was the Executive Officer of the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul out of Mayport, online he was "twisteddesire3210" according DOJ federal indictment.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy officer who served out of Jacksonville's Naval Station Mayport has been indicted on charges of distributing child sexual abuse videos.

On Tuesday, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the unsealing of an indictment charging 38-year-old Gregory McLean with two counts of distributing videos depicting the sexual assault of children and one count of possessing files depicting the sexual abuse of young children.

The federal indictment states that McLean used an online alias of "twisteddesire3210."

McLean served out of Naval Station Mayport as the Executive Officer of Freedom-variant Littoral Combat Ship Pre-commissioning Unit (now commissioned as USS) Minneapolis-Saint Paul from Sept. 28, 2020 until he was relieved of his duties on Nov. 15, 2021, according to Naval Station Mayport.

McLean is currently on active duty in the Navy, said Naval Station Mayport.

If convicted, McLean faces a minimum term of imprisonment of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison on each count, according to the indictment.

McLean was arrested Sept. 19, documents show. He is being detained pending trial with a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 24.

This case was investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Rhode Island State Police, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kelly S. Karase and Kirwinn Mike.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to fight the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.