A Naval Station Mayport sailor who was arrested for attempting to meet a child for sex in Clay County is facing up to 10 years in prison.

Michael McNeil, 30, has been arrested and charged by federal criminal complaint with using the internet to attempt to entice a child to engage in sexual activity, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.

According to the complaint, McNeil posed as a man named "Mark" and believed he was corresponding with the guardian of a 12-year-old deaf girl and making a deal to have sex with her.

He was instead speaking with an undercover deputy.

McNeil requested photos of the child and sent an explicit photo of himself. He also inquired about the "sexual experience" of the fictional 12-year-old girl. He met the undercover detectives at a Starbucks and was arrested.

