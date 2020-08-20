Mayport Elementary teacher and son of city icon Thomas Hazouri Jr. arrested on 25 charges of child pornography

Thomas Hazouri Jr. -- son of City Council President and former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri -- was jailed Wednesday after an arrest on child pornography charges.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A second-grade teacher and son of a Jacksonville City Council President and former Jacksonville mayor, Thomas Hazouri, Jr., was arrested at his Jacksonville Beach Home Wednesday.

The 40-year-old faces 25 charges of possession of child pornography according to jail records. Each potential charge relates to "10 or more images" of "photographs/sexual performance by a child." He is being held on a $625,000 bond.

According to the arrest and booking report, all 25 counts involve photographs/sexual performance by a child age 10 or older.

Hazouri worked as a second-grade teacher and coach at Mayport Elementary school until he was “reassigned” in early August. School district officials received notice from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office of a “pending investigation” into Tommy Hazouri on Aug. 6. At that point he had not been arrested, but a search warrant was served on his house and items confiscated.

Court records show the younger Hazouri is in the midst of foreclosure proceedings and being sued by a local credit union for more than $20,000 in unpaid credit card debt. He had a prior criminal arrest in 2000 for possession of cannabis, but those charges were dropped.

Tommy Hazouri Sr. served as the city’s mayor from 1987-91. He was also a state Representative from 1974-86 and a Duval County School Board Member from 2004-2012. He currently serves as the City Council President but has been at home recovering since undergoing lung transplant surgery in July.

The younger Hazouri did not follow his father into public service, but was a fixture of his early political career, photographed as a 6-year-old working as a “page” on the floor of the Florida House of Representatives, and as an 11-year-old on the 14th floor of the old City Hall when his father was Mayor.

We reached out to Tommy Hazouri Sr., who declined to discuss the case against his son. “I’m not going to comment to the media on something that’s a family matter,” he said.

He referred questions to his son’s attorney, Hank Coxe.

Coxe told First Coast News, “we are disappointed we weren’t given an opportunity to handle this in a different way.”